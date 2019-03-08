DR. RUTH PIKE PhD April 8, 1932- March 7, 2019 Courageously and peacefully passed away on March 7, 2019 with her family at her side. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Robert and Ellen, Stephen and Lori, Jeffrey and Alyson. Grandmother to Brandon, Emily, Harrison, Ron, Matthew, Jordan, Daniel, Jonathan and Benjamin. Great-grandmother to Jayla and Rory. Dear sister and sister- in-law of Dr. David Greyson and Janet. Anita and the late Bernard Friedman. Ruth will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her, including extended family, colleagues at the University of Toronto and wonderful friends. Many thanks to her doctors and caregivers, Mariana, Gloria and Maggie for their compassion and support. Interment will take place at the Temple Sinai section of the Pardes Shalom Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Shiva will be at 66 Old Park Rd. Shiva begins immediately after interment until sundown and then will resume after Shabbat on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Evening services will be held at 7:30 p.m. If you wish, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 416-946-6560. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019