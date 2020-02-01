|
RUTH RAE MARIE McDERMID (nee Pequegnat January 30, 1922) Just shy of her 98th birthday, Ruth passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 following a lengthy decline due to Alzheimer's. Daughter of the late Iona and Dr. Leon Pequegnat. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Major in 1993. Beloved mother of John (Denise) and Heather. Treasured grandmother of Jill (Dan), Hugh (Alexandra), Michael, Daniel and Jason and great-grandmother to Gemma and Eden. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Ruth graduated from the University of Toronto as a physiotherapist and initially worked at the Christie Street Military Hospital and the Compensation Board. Subsequently Ruth became a successful real estate agent for Gibson-Willoughby in Willowdale, and later with AE LePage in Thornhill where she resided for many years. Ruth's outgoing personality ensured that she had a wide circle of friends. For many years she was deeply involved in the St. Patrick's Parish Anglican Church in Willowdale and the Seniors' Centre in Thornhill. Ruth and Jack enjoyed traveling, particularly to England to visit Jack's cousins, and to Nassau, Bahamas where they entertained friends and family. The family 'farm' in Kearney was also a hub of many happy occasions over the years. Sincere thanks to all the staff at the Unionville Home Society for their loving care over the past six years. Cremation has taken place and interment of Ruth's ashes will be arranged in Kearney, Ontario. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of York Region or the Unionville Home Society Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online Tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020