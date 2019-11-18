|
RUTH WAGMAN On Saturday November 16, 2019 at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Benjamin B. Wagman. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Jill and Richard Kohn of London, Ontario, and Erica and Larry Binder. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Murray and Bea Fish. Devoted grandmother of Joanna and Anton Katz, Rebecca Kohn, Adam Kohn and Jenny Bird, Samantha Kohn and Steve Munn, Caley and Michael Super, and Michael Binder and Jackie Saltsman, and loving great-grandmother of Emma, Ethan, August, Georgie, Benjamin, Jonah, Blake, Abby, and Ella. Special thanks to Baycrest and to her loving and devoted caregivers Vivian, Judy, and Beth. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west ofDufferin) for service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 500 Avenue Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada (416) 922-6065 or to Community Living London, 519-686-3000.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019