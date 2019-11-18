You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth WAGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth WAGMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth WAGMAN Obituary
RUTH WAGMAN On Saturday November 16, 2019 at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Benjamin B. Wagman. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Jill and Richard Kohn of London, Ontario, and Erica and Larry Binder. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Murray and Bea Fish. Devoted grandmother of Joanna and Anton Katz, Rebecca Kohn, Adam Kohn and Jenny Bird, Samantha Kohn and Steve Munn, Caley and Michael Super, and Michael Binder and Jackie Saltsman, and loving great-grandmother of Emma, Ethan, August, Georgie, Benjamin, Jonah, Blake, Abby, and Ella. Special thanks to Baycrest and to her loving and devoted caregivers Vivian, Judy, and Beth. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west ofDufferin) for service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 500 Avenue Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada (416) 922-6065 or to Community Living London, 519-686-3000.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -