|
|
RUTHE ROSENBAUM (nee Silver) Peacefully at home, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Ruthe Rosenbaum, beloved wife of the late Sydney Rosenbaum and daughter of the late Harris and Anna Silver of Montreal. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of David Rosenbaum and Debbie Strauss, Sally Rosenbaum and Mike Martin, and Naomi and Clive Schwartz. Proud and loving grandmother of Sam, Josh and Elly Rosenbaum, Zack and Jake Martin, and Billy, Laura and Jack Schwartz. Dear sister to Joseph Silver and the late Frances Kushner. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Emanu-el section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 523 Cranbrooke Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586- 4800 ext. 3936
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019