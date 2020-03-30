You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan STOSSEL-STAIRS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan STOSSEL-STAIRS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan STOSSEL-STAIRS Obituary
RYAN STOSSEL-STAIRS Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. Ryan Stossel-Stairs, beloved son of Joni Stossel and Graham Stairs. Loving brother and brother- in-law of Tara and Lukas Beaton, and Devon and Graham Wolch. Dear nephew to Kim Stairs, and Steve and Janice Stairs, and cousin to Jocelyn Stairs and Matthew Stairs. Devoted uncle to Romi, Caleb and Lily. A special thank you to Ryan's caregivers, Ann and Merlina. Family was deeply cherished by Ryan, and Ryan was deeply cherished by his family. He will be loved and remembered forever. A family service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. In the future, when they can, the family will hold a memorial to celebrate Ryan's life. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586- 8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -