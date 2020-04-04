|
RYAN STOSSEL-STAIRS Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. Ryan Stossel-Stairs, beloved son of Joni Stossel and Graham Stairs. Loving brother and brother- in-law of Tara and Lukas Beaton, and Devon and Graham Wolch. Dear nephew to Kim Stairs, and Steve and Janice Stairs, and cousin to Jocelyn Stairs and Matthew Stairs. Devoted uncle to Romi, Caleb and Lily. A special thank you to Ryan's caregivers, Ann and Merlina. Family was deeply cherished by Ryan, and Ryan was deeply cherished by his family. He will be loved and remembered forever. A family service was held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. In the future, when they can, the family will hold a memorial to celebrate Ryan's life. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586- 8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020