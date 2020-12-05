RYAN WILKINSON SEALE October 12, 1929 - November 30, 2020 "He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family." We have lost this tower of a man in his "92nd" year, as he liked to proclaim. He leaves behind his very loving partner of 68 years, Hazel Jean (nee Biddle) who was always at his side, and always number 1 in his heart; his devoted children, Hazel Ann (Brad), Janet (Graham), Ryan (Maryellen), Sarah (Michael), and Edward (Kathryn); 15 loving grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He had many wonderful friends. Many thanks to Beccy Fourney, NP at SVCHC in Cornwall; Alanna Price, his regular home nurse; and Dr. Leigh, his palliative care physician, who made it possible for him to die at home. Also many thanks to the caregivers who gave him such special attention during these last few months of his life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice.A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021, when we can celebrate his life as he would have us do: gathering together with family and friends, telling stories and laughing, with food and drink overflowing. For the complete obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhome.ca
