S. Jane SKINNER


1961 - 2019
S. JANE SKINNER B.E.E. (Cornel) April 11, 1961 - October 4, 2019 Much loved: wife of Mark S. Lord, sister of Anne (Bruce McKinnon) daughter of Helen and the late Ross Skinner, daughter-in-law of Alfred and Jacqueline Lord, McAdam, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations towards Scholarships for Children to attend programs at the Teaching Gardens may be made to: The Garden Club of Toronto or: The Toronto Botanical Gardens, both at 777 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto, Ontario, M3C 1P2. Such donations would be a fitting memorial for an avid gardener.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019
