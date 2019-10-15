|
SABINE HELEN DAVISON (née Busing) December 3, 1940 - October 11, 2019 Suddenly, on October 11, 2019, at home. Second daughter of the late Fr. Paul and Erika Busing. Beloved wife of Reverend Canon Peter Davison and mother of Christopher (Petra Schennach), Justin (Irene Robinson-Davison) and Timothy (Lori Davison). Loving grandmother of Ainsley, Samuel, Nicholas, Mikayla, Matthew and Lauren, and devoted aunt to many members of the extended Busing and Birkett families. Loving sister of Susanne Davidson (Jim), Thomas Busing (Diane), Monica Patten (John), Nicholas Busing (Cathy), Barbara Busing (Norman Read) and sister-in- law to Barbara and Richard Birkett. Affectionately known by many as 'Bini', Sabine was born in Oxford, England, during the 'blitz' of World War II. With her parents and siblings she immigrated to Canada in 1949. As Peter's devoted wife, she lived, worked, volunteered, raised and supported their family in St-Jean-Iberville, Quebec; Aylmer, Quebec; Vancouver, British Columbia; London, Ontario; and, Vernon, British Columbia. She and Peter moved to Dundas, Ontario, in 2012. Sabine was a gifted cook, an ardent gardener, a gracious host, a lover of her family, and a devoted friend. May she rest in peace. Service and Celebration of Life will take place at St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville Street. Dundas, Ontario at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 18th, with visitation at the church from 12:30 p.m. and a reception following. Memorial donations may be made to the Peter and Sabine Davison Fund, The Guelph Community Foundation; St. James Church, Dundas, Ontario; All Saints Anglican Church, Vernon, British Columbia; or to a charity of your choice. Flowers gratefully declined. Please sign Sabine's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralho me.ca
