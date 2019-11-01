You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Beth-El Congregation Section, Eternal Gardens Cemetery
Beaconsfield
Montreal, ON
View Map
SADIE COLTIN (née Leon) In Montreal, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Norman Coltin. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Elliot and Cheryl, and the late Leon Coltin. Special Granny of Dr. Hallie Coltin (Oliver Moore), Ari, Noah and Taylor. Proud great-grandmother of the light of her life, Asher Leon. Very caring sister and sister- in-law of Sydney and Phyllis Leon of Pompano, Florida, and the late Molly Crackower. Much loved by her cousin Marilyn Moses. Special aunt of Annette Solway and the late Ruth Geller, Bonnie and Gail Croll all of Toronto, Leslie, David, and Howard Leon of Florida. She travelled all over Europe and the Orient with Norman and was welcomed by all the interesting people she met. She made many wonderful friends during the twenty-five years she lived in Toronto and was reluctant to leave. Her neighbors at '1166' became her close friends. It was a special building with special people and Sadie missed all of them when she left Toronto. She was grateful to have such wonderful friends as Blema Zweig of Toronto and the late Lillian Mendelson of Tucson Arizona, who was like a sister she never had, and she was grateful to Eleanor Dover for her introductions to many friends. Sadie was known for her quick wit and English sense of humour. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Cathy, Maria, Bivian and Zindy. She was fortunate to have a very caring Dr. Nelly Tewfik of CLSC Metro and many other specialists who took care of her, especially Martin and Eugène. Thank you to all the wonderful staff of 1 Wood Ave. And 1166 Bay Street. Graveside service in Montreal, on Friday, November 1, at 2:30 p.m., at the Beth-El Congregation Section, Eternal Gardens Cemetery, Beaconsfield. Shiva at her home, Friday following burial ending Monday Evening. Contributions in Sadie's memory may be made to Beit Halochem - Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel, 1-800-355-1648 or to Hadassah WIZO Organization of Canada, (514) 933-8461. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -