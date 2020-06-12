|
SAKKAR HAJEE (born Sakkar Muljiani) Was a very special lady with a big heart, who passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born in India on November 16, 1932 and immigrat ed to Uganda at age five, where, as the eldest child, she grew up mothering her 5 siblings. This motherly instinct stayed with her until she died: at 87, she would call her 74 year old 'baby sister' regularly, reminding her to eat her vitamins. But no one was giv en as much love as her two chil dren, their spouses, and five grandchildren. Her biggest joy was making sure that her grand children were well fed and drank copious amounts of milk. We quickly learned that she had eyes at the back of her head, because if we tried sneaking food out of our plate when her back was turned, somehow she always knew. But eating enough was never difficult because she was an extraordinary cook. She would watch cooking shows and experi ment with every different cuisine, and have us over every year for Navroz, our new year. Even COV ID-19 couldn't stop her giving us a Navroz feast - she cooked a multi- course gourmet meal for us to pick up on her doorstep. She was born in the wrong time for her quick wit and bright mind. A femi nist before the word existed, she was the definition of a 'strong in dependent woman'. The idea of staying home all day didn't sit well with her, so she fought all odds to get an education. In rural Uganda, after preparing a fresh breakfast for her family, and after her husband left for work, and the children were in school, she would sneak out of the house to take typing lessons - coming home in time to make lunch for the kids during their afternoon break. Her family was caught completely unaware when she announced that she had applied for and successfully obtained a job at a bank, which she kept until she moved to Canada at age 59. Once in Canada, she started play ing the stock market, and soon became everyone's go-to person for investment advice. Beyond her determination to become ed ucated and financially indepen dent in a society where women were expected to be homemak ers, she was physically remarka ble as well. Right till the end, if she wasn't in the kitchen or watching BNN, she was sure to be on her hands and knees pull ing out weeds or replanting gera niums in the garden.Her death was sudden and unexpected, and came at a time when our family was still recovering from the loss of two grandparents in March. We are grateful she did not suffer long before her passing. While re assured that she is in a better place, we regret that we did not have time to mentally prepare - within 36 hours of falling ill, she was gone. Although she could not be surrounded by those who love her at the time of her pass ing, she was present, and will be forever present, in hearts and in our thoughts. Mummy, Maa, Sak kar Auntie - we miss you and love you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2020