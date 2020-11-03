You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Sally BLEECKER
SALLY JANE BLEECKER (nee OSLAND) Passed away with her family by her side in her 86th year. Sally was predeceased by her husband Lorne in 2002. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bob Martel, her children Carl (Colleen) and Andrew (Janine), grandchildren Brianna (Adam), Braedon (Kristine), Melissa and Leah, great- grandchildren Easton and Avery and Bob's children, Brent and Robin, and their families. Sally was predeceased by her parents, George and Glenita (nee Jex). She was a 20 year member of the Toronto Mendelsohn choir and a dedicated volunteer for many years with the Red Cross. She will be fondly remembered by her children as a wonderful and loving mother. A private family service will be held. www.smithsfh.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
