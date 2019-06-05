You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish
222 Ridley Boulevard
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally CREIGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Joyce CREIGHTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Joyce CREIGHTON Obituary
SALLY JOYCE CREIGHTON (nee McGowan) Long time teacher with The Metropolitan Separate School Board. Beloved wife of Robert E. Creighton and mother of Laura and the late David Creighton. Sadly missed by her sister Dr. Geraldine McGowan, sister-in-law Patricia Hatt, niece Sue Coleman and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish, 222 Ridley Boulevard. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now