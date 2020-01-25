|
SALLY LORRAINE KENNEDY February 24, 1931 - January 15, 2020 Sally (nee Matthews) was born near Berkeley, Ontario, as the eldest sister to Madge, Janet, Carol and Bob. Over her life, she lived in various towns in Grey County, Vancouver, Toronto, Saint John, NB, Ajax, Markham and Port Elgin. She was married to N. George Kennedy for 61 years, until he predeceased her in 2014. Sally was also predeceased by her son, Tim, who died in 1975 of leukemia and whose death affected her greatly. Sally was athletic, adventurous, intelligent, and ambitious - a woman born too soon for her times. She loved to play bridge, until her illness prevented her from doing so. Above all was her love and commitment to her family, children, Ted (Carol), Pat (Allan Hyde), Diane (Jim Squires), and Peter (Donna); as well as nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings. She will be missed. The family would like to thank her friends and the staff at Elgin Lodge - she loved her time there - as well as the staff at Saugeen Memorial Hospital who cared for her at the end. Like George, Sally donated her body to University of Toronto Medical Science department. A celebration of her life will be held February 8, 2020 at the Church Hall at St. John's Anglican Church, 516 Mill Street, Port Elgin from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020