SALLY LOMAS (née ROPER) It is with great sadness that the family of Sally Lomas (born Sarah Ann Roper) announces her death on January 29, 2020. Sally was two weeks shy of her 88th birthday. Sally will be missed terribly by Alex, her husband of 42 years; her two daughters, Kirsten Richter (Brian), Heidi Girvan (Mark); as well as her brother Henry Roper (Phoebe). She will also be lovingly remembered by her beloved grandchildren, Josh, Ella and Matthew Girvan. Sally grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia and was a gifted athlete and student. As a member of the Waegwoltic Club, she was a prizewinning swimmer and tennis player. After graduating from Dalhousie Law, Sally went to study for her Masters, and in 1957 was one of the first Canadian women to graduate with an LL.M from Harvard. Sally then went on to study German in Bonn, where she met her first husband (and father of her two daughters), Manfred Richter. She successfully facilitated his immigration to Canada from West Germany in 1961, and they were married in the same year. Sally's second marriage was to Alex Lomas, whom she had known since grade school. They were in fact Head Boy and Girl in their graduating year at Queen Elizabeth High School in Halifax. In 1970, Sally moved to Toronto to be with Alex and three years later chose to put aside her legal career to stay home with her two young daughters. Alex's three children from his first marriage, Heather Croft (Duncan), Peter Lomas (Nannette), and Murray Lomas, along with their children Scott, Brian, David, Michael, Daniel, Brodie and Jaime will also mourn the loss of Sally. Sally, Mom, Granny LOVED to swim in the Atlantic Ocean and Georgian Bay - cold water did not deter her! She also had a passion for playing the piano; listening to opera; going to the theatre; solving Globe and Mail crosswords; reading great books; eating ice cream, and drinking coffee and catching up with her two daughters. There will be a family gathering in April to celebrate Sally's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.bcrf.org or to The Wye Marsh https://donate.micharity.com/wye-marsh-wildlife-centre/4018995979/donate?campaign=1 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020