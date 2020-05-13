|
DR. SALLY SARLES-CLAPP April 29, 1931- April 28, 2020 Sally is lovingly remembered by her best friend and loving husband Dr. Robert Clapp. She leaves her sister, Fern Baird; her brother, Jon Sarles (Patricia); numerous nephews and nieces; as well as Maisie the cat. Sally was born to Dr. Roy (T27) and Fern Sarles and grew up in Wellington, Ontario. She was educated at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine ('54) where she played Varsity Basketball and Hockey. Sally interned at the Toronto General but turned down an invitation to do surgery and returned home to Wellington to practice from 1955-1960. After marrying Bob, Sally moved 12 miles down the road to Picton to practice medicine until 2002. She loved practicing and her patients. Sally was the recipient of the 1991 Glenn Sawyer Service Award in recognition of service to the profession and community. Sally loved to ski and was an avid competitive sailor for 25 years aboard the Alberg 30 Grenadier winning the first 24 hour 'Around the County' race ever held. An active supporter of the Eastern Yachting Circuit she sailed first in 'Tippy', a wooden centreboard sloop. After retirement, she spent much time as navigator on the modern aluminum tugboat, 'HUSKY'. Among many exploits was an 11 month trip down the intracoastal to Fort Lauderdale and back. Bob and Sally enjoyed a lifelong passion for global travel. Sally passed away as she wished, at her beloved home overlooking the PEYC and Picton Harbour on April 28, 2020. We would like to thank Betty Curlette who supported us, family and friends as well as Dr. Charriere and the medical teams at Picton, Belleville, Kingston and Toronto General Hospitals. Memorial Donations to the PECM Foundation "Back The Build" would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service at this time due to the Covid 19 Virus. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main Street., Picton, ON. www.whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2020