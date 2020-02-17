|
SALVATORE CUSIMANOOn the day of love, February 14, 2020, Salvatore (Sam/Scott) Cusimano, son of Agostino Cusimano and Maria Aglieri Rinella, brother of Tony and Joe, peacefully passed into eternal paradise in his 98th year surrounded by his family. He was a loving and devoted husband of Maria for over 65 years, proud father of 9 and spouses, grandfather of 26, great grandfather of 4. Salvatore was a Canadian WWII RCASC veteran; a proud Canadian and Sicilian; photographer for Cardinal McGuigan, the Catholic Register, numerous newspapers, countless weddings and family gatherings; Founder and Editor of the Toronto Termini (Sicily) Journal; past member of the Toronto Committees of Adjustment and Planning; life-time Toronto Real Estate Board Broker (50+ years); insurance broker; avid reader and historian who also documented the history of Sicilian Canadians in Toronto through his journal and photos; aficionado of world travels; winner of numerous community awards and honours; and a pillar of the Italian-Canadian community in Toronto. A caring, humble and selfless man, Salvatore always put others first. He had a deep love of family and cherished spending time together. Salvatore always had a big, bright smile and was a friend to all. He gave of himself generously and always loved to share life stories and capture memories through his beautiful photos. He embraced mindful living and lived his life with gratitude. Thanks to his passion for his entire family, he built a lasting legacy marked by endless love, commitment and action. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and many others who cared for him. Visitation at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. East. Scarborough on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 19th, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Church (3 Combermere Dr, North York). Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice or a memorial to be set up in Salvatore's name at www.gofundme.com/f/salvatore-cusimano-memorial-fund
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020