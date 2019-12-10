You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SAM HOFFER On Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital. Beloved husband of Ronnie. Loving father of Elana and Andreas, and Evan and Stacey. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Joe, and Leizer and Maggie.Dear brother-in-law of Marcia and the late Siggy Lightman, Barbara and Gerry Raber, and the late Mae and Lou Waese. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sam will sadly be missed by all who knew him. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 61 Rimmington Drive, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to The Sam Hoffer Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
