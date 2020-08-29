You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Sam SIERADZKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAM SIERADZKI It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sam Sieradzki, a holocaust survivor and true prince of a man - not for his material possessions but for the sincerity of his actions, thoughtfulness and genuine care for everyone he came into contact with. Sam was the devoted husband for 52 years of Sheila Sieradzki, loving father and father-in-law of Miriam (Steven) and David (Elise), the proudest Zaidy of Coby, Sierra, Kylie, Hanna, Joey and Lucas. He is now reunited with his parents, Victor and Berta Sieradzki, who he admired and honoured his entire life. He will be missed and fondly remembered by so many close family members and friends who were all family to him. The family acknowledges the team of doctors and medical staff he referred to as 'Sam's Club,' who extended his life and cared for him over the years. A private family service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, followed by the burial service. Both of these services will be live-streamed for Sam's friends and family who won't be in attendance. Please visit https://benjaminsparkmemorial chapel.ca/. Shiva details and other information to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The Sam Sieradzki Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved