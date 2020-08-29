SAM SIERADZKI It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sam Sieradzki, a holocaust survivor and true prince of a man - not for his material possessions but for the sincerity of his actions, thoughtfulness and genuine care for everyone he came into contact with. Sam was the devoted husband for 52 years of Sheila Sieradzki, loving father and father-in-law of Miriam (Steven) and David (Elise), the proudest Zaidy of Coby, Sierra, Kylie, Hanna, Joey and Lucas. He is now reunited with his parents, Victor and Berta Sieradzki, who he admired and honoured his entire life. He will be missed and fondly remembered by so many close family members and friends who were all family to him. The family acknowledges the team of doctors and medical staff he referred to as 'Sam's Club,' who extended his life and cared for him over the years. A private family service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, followed by the burial service. Both of these services will be live-streamed for Sam's friends and family who won't be in attendance. Please visit https://benjaminsparkmemorial chapel.ca/
. Shiva details and other information to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The Sam Sieradzki Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca
.