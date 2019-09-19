You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SAM STUPP It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sam Stupp on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father and father-in-law of Sydney Stupp, Teri McMahon, Marcela and the late Danny Stupp, Perry and Elaine Stupp, and the late Tina Stupp. Proud and devoted Papa of Andrée and Brad, Sebastian, Marco, Ashley, and Taylor. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 7300 Yonge Street, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada 416-227-9700.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
