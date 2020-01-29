|
SANDRA ANN MOFFATT (née McMullen) Passed away peacefully with fam ily by her side in her 81st year on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife for 58 years to Alex. Loving mother to Laurie (Glenn) Zavitz and Lesile (David) McGuire. Proud grandmother to Matthew, Caitlyn and Cassie. Remembered by her sisters and brother-in-laws Mary (Gary) Duncan, Susan (Dave) Schultz, and sister-in-laws Marnie Borer and Mary Robinson, sur vived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was born in Toronto, she attended Humber side C.I. and graduated from Uni versity of Toronto with a degree in Physical and Health Education. She enjoyed playing tennis, a good game of bridge, and spend ing time with family at the cot tage in Muskoka. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Cha pel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East (west of Warden Avenue) on Fri day, January 31, 2020 from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020