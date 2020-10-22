SANDRA BERNICE CHESLOW It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sandra Cheslow on October 14, 2020. An exceptional human. Beloved daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Hoffman. Sister of the late Frank Hoffman.Loving and cherished mother of Jordan, Fauna, and Ilana. Adoring Boubie of Avraham Moshe and Mylo Sydney. Sushi will be sorely missed by her devoted lifelong best friend Linda, her dear friends, and all who loved her. A graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Gerry and Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre c/o Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store