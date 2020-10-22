You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Sandra Bernice CHESLOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA BERNICE CHESLOW It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sandra Cheslow on October 14, 2020. An exceptional human. Beloved daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Hoffman. Sister of the late Frank Hoffman.Loving and cherished mother of Jordan, Fauna, and Ilana. Adoring Boubie of Avraham Moshe and Mylo Sydney. Sushi will be sorely missed by her devoted lifelong best friend Linda, her dear friends, and all who loved her. A graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Gerry and Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre c/o Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved