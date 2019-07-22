|
SANDRA CATHARINE MATTHEWS (née Alstad) Sandy died peacefully July 19, 2019 in Cobourg after a period in the Palliative Care unit, surrounded by family, and an abundance of love. Proud and loving mother of Rick, Scott and Craig. Devoted Nana to Duncan, Kirsten, Calum, Hayley, Rena, Gillian and Danny. Remembered with love by her sister Gail and daughters-in-law, Sue, Ellen and Laura. The family will be celebrating her life in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King Street East, Cobourg, Ontario, on Thursday, July 25th, from 7-9 p.m., with memories shared at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Capitol Theatre Heritage Foundation, Northumberland Hills Hospital - Palliative Care Unit or PARN (Peterborough Aids Resource Network). Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com (905)372-5132
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019