Sandra Elaine BRUCE
SANDRA ELAINE BRUCE The Bruce/Lyons family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sandra Bruce on October 23, 2020 after a six month battle with cancer. Born June 27, 1944 in Sudbury, Ontario, Sandra was a devoted wife to Patrick Lyons, loving mother of Chris Bruce (Dana), Kathleen Bruce (Michael), Cary Bruce (Dana) and stepchildren Suzanne Lyons (Perry) and Gordon Lyons. Beloved Grandma to Cameron, Siobhan, Mara, Connor, Duncan, Andrew, Quentin and Joel. Dear sister of Jackie Diasio (Joe), Patricia Alexander (Ted), and Reginald Moore (Darlene). Sandra will be deeply missed by her family and wide circle of many friends. A private funeral service will be held on November 2 at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre or Providence Healthcare. A celebration of Sandra's life will be announced at a later date. To read more about her life and legacy, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
