SANDRA GAIL LEADBEATER, Ph.D, M.Ed.,B.A., RN (nee Hartman) July 31, 1943 - August 13, 2020 "Keep On Keepin' On" Sandy passed away peacefully on August 13 after a courageous battle with systemic sclerosis and lung cancer. Her sisters Jill (Hartman) Denwood and Leigh (Hartman) Dobson (Rick) were by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim in 2003, and brother-in-law Derek Denwood in 2020. Sandy loved and encouraged her nephews Jeff Davies (Leisa), Tom Dobson (Jennifer), Will Dobson (Tara) and enjoyed hearing stories about her grand-nieces Abby and Jacqueline Dobson, Jemma Davies, Grace Dobson and grand-nephew Henry Dobson. It was a fun childhood growing up on Burnelm Drive in Etobicoke. After graduating from Albert College, Sandy then pursued a career in the medical field as a respected nursing professor at Ryerson, faculty member at Humber College School of Health Sciences. Throughout her long career she contributed as a member of the Etobicoke Board of Health, Toronto District Health Council and served on many Ethics and Health committees. Sandy was the ultimate dog owner; from HoHo her Newfoundland dog to her many Pomeranians - most recently Adonis and Midnight. Her family take comfort knowing she had a thoughtful community of friends, we are especially grateful for the support from neighbour Walt Nash. A private family service will be held in Aurora at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to The Odette Cancer Center. donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute designation: Odette Cancer Center
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020