|
|
SANDRA JANE SHAW SHARWOOD March 3, 1935 - April 28, 2020 It is with deep admiration and love that we sadly have to announce that Sandra Jane Shaw Sharwood passed on to her next life unexpectedly in her own home, peacefully and thankfully without suffering, in her sleep with a smile on her face. Sandra left us on April 28th on her own terms after a courageous and determined battle with Alzheimer's for over 15 years. Sandra was born in Toronto, March 3, 1935, the first daughter of Hedley Morden Shaw and Mabel Jean Wilkinson Shaw and is survived by her two sisters, Sydney (Fouts) and Beverly (Dan Routledge); daughter, Alexandra; sons, Brian (Melinda) and Robert (predeceased); numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren; as well as her lifelong special friend and partner of the last 30 years, John Newman. Sandra attended various schools in Peterborough, Orillia, Georgetown and Toronto required by family moves dictated by the family business the Shaw Milling Company (Maple Leaf Mills). Sandra graduated from Branksome Hall in 1952 and, while there, developed championship diving and swimming skills, often training in Lake Ontario in order to win countless competitions against those who trained in heated pools. Sandra loved animals of all sorts and descriptions but especially her cat Naxos (Ashford Cleaners Annuity) and Bichons Gilly, Curly and Moe. She was an accomplished horsewoman and long-time member of the Eglinton and North York Hunt Club. Seldom did a day go by without endless lessons, practice and training with a succession of horses to hone both their skills. As a youngster Sandra rode frequently with her father Hedley who was killed in action February 11 1945 at the age of 43, during the liberation of Holland. Hedley was a highly skilled sniper serving with the Lake Superior Highlanders. Sandra never got over his tragic death and which we think contributed to her lifelong battle with depression, an illness which she fought constantly. Consequently, Sandra became an outspoken evangelist for understanding depression when the disease was a subject generally not openly discussed. She volunteered with CAMH to promote awareness and understanding of the disease serving as Chair of the Canadian Psychiatric Awareness Committee (CPAC), a committee of the Canadian Psychiatric Foundation. In addition to her efforts to raise mental health awareness Sandra volunteered with the Art Gallery of Ontario, National Ballet, Opera Committee, Stop 103, The Royal Winter Fair, Tarragon Theatre and certain Grace Church outreach activities to name but a few. Sandra had a brief but creative business career first with Famous Players Toronto cable TV business, then with McConnell Eastman Advertising and finally with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to establish a bank front line staff training centre. She retired from the bank as the Vice President Personnel in order to focus on raising a family and spend more time and energy on her charitable and outreach interests. All her life Sandra was vivacious, friendly, kind, funny and incredibly outgoing. She will be greatly missed but remembered fondly by everyone she came in contact with from all walks of life, including at the Granite Club and the Toronto Hunt. We would like to thank Sandra's medical team from the Mount Sinai Family Practice unit who unselfishly went the extra mile to support and facilitate Sandra's treatment in order that she could live in her own home for the entire 15 years of her battle with Alzheimer's; Dr. Warren McIsaac, Dr. Mayura Loganthan, Shelia Luck NP who was available 24/7 and Jennifer Thomas MSW, RSW from CCAC. Sandra was cared for and assisted at home by Team Sandra, devoted caregivers quarterbacked by Laura and including Donna, Diana, Gloria, Margie, Tess, Antoinette, Mindah, Eddy, Lauretta, Sim, Connie, Katie, Cathy and Faith to whom we are all so grateful for the love, care and professionalism they showed Sandra over the many years. Sandra has been cremated and her ashes deposited in her niche within the Columbarium at Grace Church on the Hill. A celebration of her life will take place as circumstances permit.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020