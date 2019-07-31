You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra MACCOUBREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Patricia MACCOUBREY

Sandra Patricia MACCOUBREY Obituary
SANDRA PATRICIA MacCOUBREY At her residence, on Monday July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, Sandra MacCoubrey (nee Franks), wife of the late Robert MacCoubrey. Mother of Scott (Sandra), Janet (Kevin Burn), Sharon (Paul Mason), Kay (Steven Sherman). Grandmother of Jacob (Lauren), Matthew and David Burn; Melissa and Calum MacCoubrey; Mira and Kate Mason and Bobby, Ava and Riley Sherman. Predeceased by her brother Roy and his wife Eleanor Franks. She will also be missed by her devoted caregiver Mariela Mendoza. A funeral service will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., East, Cobourg, on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Private interment Cobourg Union Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to the Bob MacCoubrey Endowment Fund (NHH), Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, or to Trinity United Church. Condolences and donations received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
