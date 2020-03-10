|
SANDRA SHERMAN LEVITT Born in Philadelphia in 1933, passed away peacefully at Vermont Square Nursing Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Herbert Levitt. Loving mother of Stephen Ross Levitt. Cherished longtime friend of the late Charles Goldlust. A graveside service will be held in the Keltzer Society section of Dawes Road Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Kidney Foundation 1-800-387-4474.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020