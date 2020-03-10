You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sandra Sherman LEVITT

Sandra Sherman LEVITT Obituary
SANDRA SHERMAN LEVITT Born in Philadelphia in 1933, passed away peacefully at Vermont Square Nursing Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Herbert Levitt. Loving mother of Stephen Ross Levitt. Cherished longtime friend of the late Charles Goldlust. A graveside service will be held in the Keltzer Society section of Dawes Road Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Kidney Foundation 1-800-387-4474.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020
