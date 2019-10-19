|
SANDY SILVERWith heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sandy (Sandra) Silver on October 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Grace and David Silver, beloved partner of Linda Blaine. Adored by brother and sister-in-law Murray and Fern Silver, sister and brother-in-law Linda and Paul Anderson. Loved Aunt of Jef, Danielle (Jason), Debra and Sari (Greg) and Great Aunt of Max, Addie, Misha and Izzy. Sandy was a singular, inspirational character who impacted an extraordinary number of lives - her friendship was gold. She lived a remarkable life and brought tenacity and resilience to a pioneering role in Canadian Women's Sports. She left her mark across Canada not only as a national level athlete, coach, and mentor but as a progressive advocate who impacted sport in Canada, especially BC for over 40 years. Her honours include Volleyball Canada and BC Volleyball Halls of Fame among many awards for leadership and advocacy for women in all sports. Her legacy will continue including through the Sandy Silver Volleyball Endowment Fund. She was a wonderful partner to Linda and they enjoyed almost 25 joyful years together. In her spare time she travelled the world, was an active supporter of Out in School, made dogs happy, and had a side career as an actor and extra. She accomplished all this fueled by ice cream and with an infectious laugh that if you listen hard enough you can probably hear. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome: https://support.ubc.ca/projects/sandy-silver-volleyball-award/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019