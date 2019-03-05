SANJEEV SETHI Died peacefully at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, Ontario on February 28, 2019 at 9:45 a.m., at the age of 56. He was with his family when he passed on. After a two-day snowstorm, the sun appeared to light his way. Sanjeev was a gifted chef and successful businessman who was known for his boundless energy, his infectious enthusiasm, and his selfless love. He reached his greatest heights as a devoted son, a loving husband, father and brother. He was a loyal friend whose generosity touched everyone he met. Sanjeev moved to Toronto in 1987, a young and ambitious man who learned the restaurant trade under his uncle. In 1995, he started The Host restaurant. Fortune smiled on him, and the business blossomed. Today, The Host and its many offshoots rank as the best Indian restaurants in the country. Sanjeev's heart was big enough to encompass everyone he met. He was a dynamo, and we were all nourished by his energy, whether at the center of the dance floor, driving 240 km/hr on the Autobahn, or climbing Mount Kailash on a pilgrimage. Though we will never fill the void his absence leaves, we will always carry his beautiful spirit with us. Sanjeev will be greatly missed by his parents, Sham Sunder Sethi and Sudershan Sethi, wife Anita, children Ashish and Pooja, brother Jetender (Archana), nephews Krishna and Aaryan, uncle Kashmiri Lal Monga (Nirmala Devi), aunt Kamlesh Kumar (Vijay), and a circle of extended family and friends too many to count. The family would like to thank his doctors at St. Joseph's Hospital and nurses at the Hill House hospice for providing Sanjeev and his family with peace during his last days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill. http://hillhousehospice.com/donate/ Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019