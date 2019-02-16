SARA ETHEL MCCOLL (nee Joseph) BA (McGill U) MSW (UofT) MBA (York U) On Friday, February 8, 2019 in her 80th year, passed away peacefully at her apartment at Christie Gardens in Toronto. Predeceased by her step-sister Joanne Krikorian. Survived by her brother, Henry Joseph; his children, Sara and Andrew; nieces, Lisa Fortuna, Ann Von Bortzell; nephew, Jay Krikorian; and grand-nieces, and nephews. Also survived by close friends, Sandy and Ingrid Laidlaw, Mike and Deb Laidlaw, Joanne Sulman, Jane Millan and many others. Throughout her career as a dedicated social worker, therapist and volunteer, Sara was loved by a wide range of friends, colleagues and clients who benefited by and valued her wisdom, knowledge, and boundless generosity. Sara was immediately available to her family, friends and clients and helped many through life crises with her sage advice, unwavering support, brilliant insights and wonderful humour. She will be missed by all. As per her wishes, Sara will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019