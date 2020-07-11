|
SARA MELANIE KRISTIN JACOBS "Townes" Embarked on a brand-new adventure on June 26, 2020 surrounded by family at Guelph General Hospital; as a result of an accidental overdose. Born in Toronto, April 27, 1990, to Laura (nee MacNames) and Tim Jacobs (Mary Montizambert); doting big brother Dylan. Happy childhood in Goderich and later Stratford. Accepted into Ontario College of Art and Design; chose instead to pursue other dreams. Prolific songwriter, poet, author; talented musician and composer. Roller Derby star "Jammer" and coach. Nationwide traveller; settling in Halifax, Kingston and Victoria. One of a kind. Struggles with mental illness and gender identity gave birth to battles with addictions. Proud recent graduate of Stonehenge 6 month programme; many thanks to the staff. Left to grieve: partner Maddie, Millie, many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by Uncle Peter and grandparents: Joyce Gerry, Alec Jacobs and Peter MacNames. Survived by grandmother Barbara Jacobs, brother Dylan (Caitlin) and dear nephews, Max and Kieran. Spiritual, fun-loving and sensitive; Townes leaves a huge void in our lives. Cremation has taken place. Notice of autumnal Celebration of Life to follow. Thank you to the compassionate Drs., nurses and social workers in I.C.U. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stonehenge Therapeutic Community or C.A.M.H. via wgyoungfuneralhome.com. May Peace Find You At Last.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020