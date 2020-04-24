|
SARAH ANNE STEVENSON (née Aitken) September 25, 1930 - April 20, 2020 Beloved wife of Richard Henry Stevenson (d. 2012). Dear mother of Matthew, Diana and Willa. Loving grandmother of Angela and William Stevenson, Marie and Sarah Draper, and Nicola and Jack Seguin. Mother-in-law of Mondy Stevenson, Wyndham Draper and Terry Seguin. Sister of Allan Aitken and Jane Aitken. Predeceased by her parents, Allan A. Aitken and Phyllis Aitken (nee Osler), and son-in-law Mark Jeffrey. Debutante, volunteer, gardener and painter, Sarah was a unique combination of traditional grace and modern open-mindedness. She had a genuine interest in everything. She was a prolific writer of poetry, short stories and compelling essays about many things - from Gallipoli to the Stanley Cup. An enthusiastic supporter of the arts, Sarah always had music (or CBC radio) on in the background. Her iPod has more than 1,000 songs on it, including Panis Angelicus and Hey Jude. A lifelong Montrealer, Sarah was an excellent driver (no speeding tickets!) and could parallel park in the tiniest of spaces. She spent many happy summers on Lac Manitou with our father, and more recently at our grandfather's house on Lac Saint Louis. Easter meant family time at the Manasota Beach Club in Florida, three generations of us together, 19 years in a row. Being in nature and working in the garden were always important to her. She was a 51-year member of the Diggers and Weeders Garden Club, and her recent letter of resignation was respectfully declined. She was to be their 'esteemed, stalwart Honorary President.' Making and keeping connections with people gave her great pleasure, and she had a wonderful ability to be truly present during conversations. She was thoughtful and generous, respectful and positive; refined but not stuffy, strong yet tender with everyone she loved. A wise, supportive mother, Sarah was also a devoted grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. We all appreciated her sense of humour and love of life. Pragmatic and determined to the end, Mum decided the hospital was not the place she wanted to be. She died in her sleep, just as she wanted to. Our gratitude goes out to her doctors, the Bayshore caregivers, and the wonderful, compassionate staff at Place Kensington. Mum was truly at home there. 'We were blessed with all that matters, Love and strength, because of you.' Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please consider a donation in Sarah's memory to Batshaw Youth & Family Centres Foundation (5 Weredale Park, Westmount, QC H3Z 1Y5).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020