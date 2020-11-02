SARAH BRICKMAN On Friday, October 30, 2020.Sarah Brickman, daughter of the late Sam and Rose Simons. Beloved wife for 46 years of the late Sidney Brickman. Loving mother of Robert and Ruth, and Leslie and Jo Ann. Cherished grandmother of Katharine and Brett, Alexandra and Taylor, Jonathan, Jacob and Daniel. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of the late Alfred, Morris, Harold, Norman and Sidney Simons and their wives. Beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sarah was also much loved by countless cousins, extended family and friends. Sarah's positive outlook, resilience, warmth, wisdom and gentle soul were an inspiration to everyone she met and her musical talent brought joy to so many people. We are grateful to the dedicated and wonderful caregivers at VIVA Thornhill Woods, Mackenzie Health, Baycrest and North York General Hospital. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2nd and shiva will be held online using Zoom. Memorial donations may be made to the Sarah & Sidney Brickman Memorial Fund at The Baycrest Foundation at 416-785-2875.



