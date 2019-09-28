|
SARAH JOSEPHINE GUNDY April 2, 1980 - September 24, 2019 Peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, surrounded by her family. Loved daughter of Shauna and Michael, Susan and David. Loved sister of Alexandra (Geoffrey), Charlotte (Pete), Henry and Samuel. Loved aunt of George and Wesley. Service of Remembrance, Tuesday, October 1st, 4:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Michael's Hospital ICU or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019