You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah GUNDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Josephine GUNDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Josephine GUNDY Obituary
SARAH JOSEPHINE GUNDY April 2, 1980 - September 24, 2019 Peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, surrounded by her family. Loved daughter of Shauna and Michael, Susan and David. Loved sister of Alexandra (Geoffrey), Charlotte (Pete), Henry and Samuel. Loved aunt of George and Wesley. Service of Remembrance, Tuesday, October 1st, 4:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Michael's Hospital ICU or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now