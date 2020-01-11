|
SARAH MARGARET BOURASSAB.A. (April 3, 1919 - January 6, 2020) Margaret passed away peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village in Newmarket at the age of 100 years. A longtime resident of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, she was the cherished wife of the late René Bourassa and the beloved mother of Michelle (Dennis O'Connor) and Paul (Elaine Fudge) of North Bay, Yvette (Victor Saccucci) of Aurora, Annette (George Wilson) of Toronto, and Marcie (Felix Mora) of Richmond Hill. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Natalie, Rémi-Paul, Sean, Neal, Jasmine, Jean-Pierre, Paul-André, Michael, Katherine, Rebecca, and John, and step-grandchildren, Eduardo and Igor. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Rachel Jaski and Janine Bourassa and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Hazel Smith, Ilda Rushton, Jack, Harry, and Fred Morrissey. Born and raised in Brantford, Margaret was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (née McGowan) Morrissey. She was a graduate of the University of Toronto (St. Michael's College) and started her teaching career in Sturgeon Falls during the war years. She taught commercial subjects to several generations of students who attended Sturgeon Falls Secondary School and Northern Secondary School. She made many lifelong friendships among the ladies of the "Bridge Club". Margaret enjoyed many years boating with René and family on Lake Nipissing and the French River in the "Marcyanne". Following René's death in 2010, she moved to Richmond Hill and lived for several years with Marcie and Felix. The family would like to thank the staff at Southlake Residential Care Village, especially the 4-West staff, caregivers Gloria Herschel, Deborah Nickerson, Catherine Magill, and Jean McNeil and Kathy Jetten at Homewatch Caregivers of York Region. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and well-wishers on Friday, May 22nd, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home, 119 King Street, Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Église Sacré-Coeur, Sturgeon Falls on May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements in care of Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Residential Care Village in Newmarket would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020