You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Sari ALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sari ALTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sari ALTER Obituary
SARI ALTER On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in London, Ontario. Sari Alter, beloved daughter of Ronnee and the late Warren Lefton and the late Lloyd Alter. Dear sister of Phyllis Alter Galak and Julian Galak, Jeffrey and Judi Alter, Tammy and Joel Seigel, and Mindy and Jay Levine. Loving aunt of Emma, Matias, Jayme and Eric, Lexi and David, Mathew and Stephanie, Jordan and Sarah, Kyle, David, Adam, and Ari. Caring niece of Marvin and Joan Waxman, Cheryl Lefton, and Selwyn and Frances Collins. She will also be missed by Alice Da Costa. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the New McCaul section of Dawes Road Cemetery. Shiva at 45 Hopperton Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to National Council of Jewish Women of Canada 416-633-5100, or Shirley and Philip Waxman Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875, or Chai Lifeline Canada 647-430-5933, or choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 28 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now