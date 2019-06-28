|
SARI ALTER On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in London, Ontario. Sari Alter, beloved daughter of Ronnee and the late Warren Lefton and the late Lloyd Alter. Dear sister of Phyllis Alter Galak and Julian Galak, Jeffrey and Judi Alter, Tammy and Joel Seigel, and Mindy and Jay Levine. Loving aunt of Emma, Matias, Jayme and Eric, Lexi and David, Mathew and Stephanie, Jordan and Sarah, Kyle, David, Adam, and Ari. Caring niece of Marvin and Joan Waxman, Cheryl Lefton, and Selwyn and Frances Collins. She will also be missed by Alice Da Costa. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the New McCaul section of Dawes Road Cemetery. Shiva at 45 Hopperton Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to National Council of Jewish Women of Canada 416-633-5100, or Shirley and Philip Waxman Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875, or Chai Lifeline Canada 647-430-5933, or choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 28 to July 2, 2019