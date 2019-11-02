You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
48 Saguenay Avenue
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
48 Saguenay Avenue
Toronto, ON
SARINA AURIEL Auriel (née Rotstein), Sarina age 62 died peacefully at Cottage Hospice in Vancouver, BC on October 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle. Mother of Joshua Auriel-Voigt and Jeremey Kier of Vancouver, daughter of the late Dr. Morris L. Rotstein and the late Eleanor Charney, sister of Dr. Coleman Rotstein (Dr. Wendy Wolfman) and Yossi Rotstein of Vancouver, aunt of Adira (Steve Lee), Dalia (Joseph Heller), Jason, Samara, Aviva and Lavi Rotstein and her great-nieces and great-nephews. Shiva will be held at 48 Saguenay Avenue, Toronto commencing Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Morning and evening services will be held at Beth Tzedec Congregation. Many thanks to Stephen Cheikes, her friend Sandra, her personal support workers Hazel and Daniele and the employees of Cottage Hospice. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
