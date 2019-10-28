|
|
SAUL DONALD GOULD It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Saul Gould on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loving husband of Fern Melnick. Beloved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Matthew and Ashley, and step-father and step-father-in-law of Lisa and Jonathan Hemi, and Jodi and Ilan Shpigel. Devoted grandfather of Samantha, Erin, Natalie, Adam, Jordan, and Zaidy of Lilah. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Sandy and David Kaminker. Loving uncle of Richard and Anjie, Jeff and Vered, Gila and Kevin, and great-uncle to many. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Chodirker and the Hematology Team, Dr. Damon Scales, and the CCU team at Sunnybrook Hospital for their exceptional care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 55 Skymark Drive, #1801, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Imagine a Cure for Leukemia, 905-886-3233.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019