You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul GOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Donald GOULD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Donald GOULD Obituary
SAUL DONALD GOULD It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Saul Gould on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loving husband of Fern Melnick. Beloved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Matthew and Ashley, and step-father and step-father-in-law of Lisa and Jonathan Hemi, and Jodi and Ilan Shpigel. Devoted grandfather of Samantha, Erin, Natalie, Adam, Jordan, and Zaidy of Lilah. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Sandy and David Kaminker. Loving uncle of Richard and Anjie, Jeff and Vered, Gila and Kevin, and great-uncle to many. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Chodirker and the Hematology Team, Dr. Damon Scales, and the CCU team at Sunnybrook Hospital for their exceptional care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 55 Skymark Drive, #1801, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Imagine a Cure for Leukemia, 905-886-3233.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now