SAUL HERZOG Died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband to Joan (Robinson). Loving father to Stephen, Micah and the late Naomi (2011). Grandfather to Naomi's children, Hannah and Liam Scanlon. Predeceased by his brother, Milton (1962). Saul grew up in St. Catharines, Ontario. He was an architect and later a Professor of Design at The School of Planning (previously the School of Urban and Regional Planning) at the University of Waterloo until his retirement. A graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery (335 University Ave. E. Waterloo) on Tuesday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Saul's life will be held at Temple Shalom, (543 Beechwood Dr, Waterloo) on Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. Donations - A scholarship will be established at the University of Waterloo School of Planning, donations may also be made to the Grand River Jazz Society. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
