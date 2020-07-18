You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Schmarya ISRAELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Schmarya Reuven ISRAELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Schmarya Reuven ISRAELSON Obituary
SCHMARYA REUVEN ISRAELSON (Reeve) October 14, 1927- July 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep after an evening meal during which he gently held the hand of his wife of 68 years, Barbara (b. 1932). Son of Menachem- Mendel (Manny) and Dora Israelson; predeceased by brother Birrel David Israelson (1922-1948); survived by sister Fai Harris (b. 1932) (Stan Harris); children David Birrel (b. 1954) (Susan Elliott) and Lawrence Seth (b. 1957) (Roslyn Jacobson), grandchildren Dara, Mathew (Rebecca Reingold) and Brandon, Jacob, Tessa and Jemma, great-grandchildren Ivy and Poppy. Interment service was held July 13 at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Maple, Ontario. Shiva private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ve'ahavta or UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Schmarya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -