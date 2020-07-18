|
|
SCHMARYA REUVEN ISRAELSON (Reeve) October 14, 1927- July 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep after an evening meal during which he gently held the hand of his wife of 68 years, Barbara (b. 1932). Son of Menachem- Mendel (Manny) and Dora Israelson; predeceased by brother Birrel David Israelson (1922-1948); survived by sister Fai Harris (b. 1932) (Stan Harris); children David Birrel (b. 1954) (Susan Elliott) and Lawrence Seth (b. 1957) (Roslyn Jacobson), grandchildren Dara, Mathew (Rebecca Reingold) and Brandon, Jacob, Tessa and Jemma, great-grandchildren Ivy and Poppy. Interment service was held July 13 at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Maple, Ontario. Shiva private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ve'ahavta or UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020