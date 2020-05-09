|
SCOTT HENRY SELLEY December 13, 1968 - May 3, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce that Scott died suddenly and unexpectedly, after a brief illness, in his 52nd year at his home in Bracebridge, Ontario. He was predeceased by his father, Jon Donald Selley. Most dearly beloved husband of Jocelyn and father of his son, Jace. Most cherished and beloved son of Jane (Fulford) Smythe, step-son of Barry Smythe, brother of Andrew Selley (Shannon), and his nieces, Chelsea and Anna. He leaves his stepbrothers, Michael Smythe (Lisa), Jamie Smythe (Sue), Robert Smythe; his step-sister, Kathy Smythe (Barry Lever) and their families. He will be lovingly remembered by uncles and aunts, David Fulford (Susan) and Rick (Michele) and his cousins, Adam, Kerstin, Craig, and Alex. Scott was a very supportive and loving husband, father, son and brother. He was a kind, good man who always showed compassion for others. After a tragic car accident, 6 years ago, he rebuilt his life, by using the hallmarks of his character: courage, bravery, determination, and stubbornness. He never gave up, when life threw him a curve ball. Scott was known for his quirky sense of humour, often delivered in a wry manner, and with a twinkle in his eye. His most defining characteristic was his curiosity. From his earliest days as a child he had an interest and aptitude for computers, even taking apart his first Commodore to see how it worked. He parlayed that ability, before his accident, by managing a data recovery business in Markham, ON. He had a passion for golf, Pink Floyd, Tool, reading, campfires, wilderness camping in northern Ontario, skiing, bowling, peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches, his dog Aurora and his cat Twitch. Scott had a spirit that couldn't be contained in this world and he has been released to soar freely forever. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements in the care of Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, ON 705-645-2257. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation. Deepest thanks to the Bracebridge Fire, Police and Emergency Room First Responders who fought valiantly to save Scott.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020