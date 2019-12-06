|
SCOTT McLAREN The McLaren family sadly announces the passing of Scott McLaren on December 3, 2019 in his 70th year. He was born in Toronto on March 4, 1950. He was the eldest son of Marnie and John McLaren, a loving Husband to Donna and adored father to his 5 children, Julie Anne McLaren (Steve Holik), Lore McLaren, Kelly McLaren (Shawn Henshall), Katherine McLaren and Jonathan McLaren, and grandfather to Adeline, Avery, Elliot, Jane, and Teagan. Scott loved playing his base guitar and listening to the blues. He was also passionate about flying, sailing, fishing, tennis, photography and scuba diving. He had an illustrious career in both publishing and printing. Owning Canadian Coin News, Canadian Stamp News, Antique Showcase, Gravenhurst News, and then created Muskoka Life Magazine which became part of McLaren Publications. Scott then formed McLaren Press with brothers Blair and Drew McLaren. Scott was a family man and beloved by so many and he will be missed by all of his friends and family. Sadly, Scott was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2004 and has had a courageous battle against it. With dignity and strength of character, he found a way to live the last years of his life to the fullest, always remaining loving and caring to family and friends. The family would like to thank all the dedicated caregivers at The Pines Full Care Facility in Bracebridge. Visitation to be held at Cavill-Turner Funeral Home, 215-1 Bay St., Gravenhurst, on Saturday, December 7th from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., with a service to celebrate the life of Scott beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Pines or the Canadian Parkinson's Society are encouraged. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019