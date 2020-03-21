|
SCOTT STEPHEN BURROWS July 25, 1973 - March 16, 2020 It is with broken hearts we say goodbye, but with gratitude in abundance that we had Scott's love for the time he walked this earth. After a courageous and hard fought battle with colon cancer Scott passed at the Ian Anderson House hospice in Oakville, Ontario with his daughter Brooke and wife Susanne by his side. Scott passed exactly two years to the day of being diagnosed. There was always something very magical about Scott, even in his passing. We find comfort in knowing he's with his grandparents in heaven. Forever loved and never forgotten. Scott leaves behind the love of his life, Susanne Burrows (nee Brook). Adored and much loved children, Brooke, Brandon and Chelsea. Proud and loving parents Joan and Keith Burrows. Loving brother to Stacey and Wesley Burrows. Dream son-in-law to Gord and Joanne Brook. Very special brother-in-law to Jeff and Allison Crannie and Amy Burrows. Scott leaves many adored nieces and nephews in Winnipeg, MB and Dundas ON. A valued partner and colleague at CIBC Debt Capital Markets. Scott worked up until the day he was admitted to hospice. He truly enjoyed his work. He will be greatly missed by many friends, colleagues and clients. Scott was a rock star in all aspects of his life. He was the ultimate family man, an amazing father, an endlessly romantic husband, a son any parent would be profoundly proud of, a brother to look up to, an uncle to admire, highly educated (yet he never bragged or spoke much of his many degrees), the colleague that always went the extra mile, and an all-around good person who always strived to do the right thing. Scott lived his life happy with what he had. He was a sharp dresser, but mindful to have clothing and shoes repaired and mended to make them last. He bought used cars and drove them until they failed. He didn't need fancy, far reaching vacations. He was happy lounging by the pool at home, reading the newspapers, and watching the Jets and the Blue Bombers on TV. His absolute favourite activity was walking with his children to the bakery. Home was his favourite place to be. Life is better because Scott was in it. An extraordinary life, cut far too short. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. J. Meyers, Dr. K. Swan, nurse Y. Corrigan, Dr. N. Callan, all the nurses and PSW's at Credit Valley Hospital and the Ian Anderson House Hospice. As a consequence of COVID-19, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's honor to the Ian Anderson House Hospice Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020