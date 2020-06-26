|
SCOTTI SERENA MAYER September 12, 1940 - May 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of the loving matriarch of our family. A beautiful, beloved, and truly exceptional woman who lived for her family and was renowned for the kindness and compassion she showed to all those she met. She was a devoted mother to her children, Shashi Chauhan, and William Miles Mayer, who predeceased her. She remained a loving mother to her daughter-in-law, Karen Mayer, a proud and adoring Grandmother to Brittanie (Maxwell) Campbell, Branden (Emily Austin) Mayer, and Matthew Mayer as well as the most wonderful Great-Grandmother (GG) to the little lights of her life, Shea and Rowan Campbell. Scotti was born on Vancouver Island (in Duncan, BC) where she grew up before travelling, at the age of 12, around the world as an ambassador of goodwill for the Girl Guides of Canada. Her passion for travel never faded as she continued exploring throughout her life, travelling the globe with family and on her own, making friends and touching lives wherever she went. After a storied career working with at-risk youth and special needs children, she became a highly regarded and respected businesswoman who developed and operated a successful retail business with several outlets in the Vancouver area. Scotti thrived in her career and was adored by staff and customers alike. She was the most elegant and graceful woman whose youthful spirit endeared her to everyone who met her. Scotti did everything with love, kindness, and a good dash of humour, believed in education and gratitude, and had an immense appreciation for music and literature. She always aspired to see the best in everyone and was an inspiration in the way she lived her life. Scotti will be deeply missed by many, and while we are so very saddened that she is no longer with us, her legacy and uncompromising display of the goodness we are all capable of will live on in our best efforts to follow her incredible lead. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate and remember her.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 26 to June 30, 2020