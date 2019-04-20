|
SEAN TAYLOR ALLEN Peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at age 58. Beloved husband of 30 years to Susan Ripa. Loving father of Kristen (Ryan) and Ashley (Mitch). Dear son of Douglas (Ruth) and the late Frances. Brother to Kelli. Loving uncle to Jessica (Steve), Cassidy (Ryan), Jason, Jane, Michael, Amy. Brother-in-law to Sherry, Janice (Larry) and John (Heather). Son-in-law to Louis (Anne) and Laura (Michael). Sean will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill from 5-8pm Wednesday. If desired, a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019