SEYMOUR BERLIN (Solomon) Peacefully at home, surrounded by his devoted family on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband and cherished best friend of Rosalee, for 52 years. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Debbie and Rob, Sharon and Joseph, Dan and Corinne. Adored grandfather of Isabelle, Max and Nathan. Dear brother of Sylvia Zoberman and brother-in-law of Arthur and Cecile Green. Dearest lifetime friend of George Boujoff. Much admired and loved by his and Rosalee's families, friends, colleagues and former patients. Seymour graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto in 1962 and retired in 2016. He devoted his career to family and geriatric practice. He was committed to providing the highest quality of care to his patients in consultation with the most renowned health care specialists in Toronto. Service will be held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 310 Tweedsmuir Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Neshama Hospice www.neshamahospice.com, the first Jewish Hospice in Canada, to be built in 2021, founded by Debbie Berlin, Rob Kamen, and Dr. Sandy Buchman. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019