|
|
SEYMOUR ROEBUCK On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Lillian for 69 years. Loving father and father- in-law of Richard and Robin Roebuck, Alyssa Roebuck and the late Stewart Roebuck. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Sidney and Rose Roebuck, Phyllis and the late Jerry Friedman. Devoted grandfather of Ryan and Sarah, Samantha, Cayley, and Seth. He was greatly loved by all. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Adath Israel Congregation Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple. Shiva 3600 Yonge Street #830, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Seymour Roebuck Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019