You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Adath Israel Congregation Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery,
10953 Dufferin Street,
Maple, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour ROEBUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour ROEBUCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour ROEBUCK Obituary
SEYMOUR ROEBUCK On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Lillian for 69 years. Loving father and father- in-law of Richard and Robin Roebuck, Alyssa Roebuck and the late Stewart Roebuck. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Sidney and Rose Roebuck, Phyllis and the late Jerry Friedman. Devoted grandfather of Ryan and Sarah, Samantha, Cayley, and Seth. He was greatly loved by all. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Adath Israel Congregation Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple. Shiva 3600 Yonge Street #830, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Seymour Roebuck Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now