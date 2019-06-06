|
SEYMOUR WEINSTEIN On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Seymour Weinstein, beloved husband of Risa. Loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Kelly, Randy and Yvonne, and Robyne and Robert Piccone. Dear brother of the late Max, Sonny, Percy and Joey Weinstein, and Tillie Bloom. Devoted Papa of Alee, Kaylee, Jack, Raquel. Lisette, Bridget, Tymon, Bella, Emma, and Jonny. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Lambton Cemetery. Shiva at 3600 Yonge Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Seymour Weinstein Memorial Fund c/o SickKids Foundation 416-813-6166.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2019