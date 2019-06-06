You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
SEYMOUR WEINSTEIN On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Seymour Weinstein, beloved husband of Risa. Loving father and father-in-law of Steven and Kelly, Randy and Yvonne, and Robyne and Robert Piccone. Dear brother of the late Max, Sonny, Percy and Joey Weinstein, and Tillie Bloom. Devoted Papa of Alee, Kaylee, Jack, Raquel. Lisette, Bridget, Tymon, Bella, Emma, and Jonny. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Lambton Cemetery. Shiva at 3600 Yonge Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Seymour Weinstein Memorial Fund c/o SickKids Foundation 416-813-6166.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2019
