Shafie FAZEL

Shafie FAZEL In Memoriam
DR. SHAFIE FAZEL 1972 - 2010 With such heavy hearts, we announce the 10-year anniversary of the passing of our dear Shafie. Shafie, we miss you every day, as we carry your memory in the lives we live without you. 10 years on, we remain proud of you for the inspiring, noble, and intense life you lived. Yet, we long to see you and to hear your voice again. In 10 years, your daughters have grown to lovely young women at 15 and 12, the delightful niece you never met is now 8, an esteemed surgeon scientist wins the award created in your memory every Spring, and your sweet sister-in-law has departed and now rests by your side. Our lives remain so empty without you. Having you was so great a gift that we will never recover from losing you. But our memories of you provide us with the strength to carry on. We will always love and forever miss you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
